$1 million restitution, year home confinement for home care company owner who pleaded to Medicaid fraud

Jul. 13—A man has been ordered to pay $1 million in restitution and will serve a year of home confinement after he pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud.

Richard Wennerberg, 72, of Grantham pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bilking Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor and disabled, using his at-home care company to bill the program for services that were never provided.

For at least four years, prosecutors said, Wennerberg's company billed Medicaid services his at-home care company, Alternative Care @ Home, did not provide.

According to the Attorney General's office, Wennerberg's company billed Medicaid for home care during periods when clients were in hospitals or nursing homes.

Wennerberg also billed Medicaid for the maximum allowable number of care hours for each client, according to the Attorney General's Office, even if caregivers were not providing care during those hours. Wennerberg used the money to reimburse some of his employees for mileage.

Wennerberg pleaded guilty on Tuesday. A judge sentenced him to serve 12 months in home confinement, and ordered him to pay $1 million in restitution to Medicaid.

His company, Alternative Care @ Home, will not be allowed to work with Medicaid anymore, or any other federal health-care programs, including Medicare and the VA.