$1 million scratch-off winner sold in Montgomery County

One lucky lottery player became instantly rich, as they won a cool $1 million dollars through the Pennsylvania Lottery's Million Dollar Cashfall scratch-off game.

And players shouldn't throw away any of their Million Dollar Cashfall scratch-off tickets just yet, as there are still prizes left to be claimed.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest $1 million winner, and how to check your ticket for remaining wins.

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Lansdale

The Fine Wine & Good Spirits shop, located at 2333 Welsh Road in Lansdale, sold the $1 million Cashfall scratch-off. The store also comes out a winner, as it will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery said they weren't sure exactly when the ticket was sold, but their records indicate a claim was made on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Outstanding jackpots still available for the Million Dollar Cashfall scratch-off

Even with the news of this winning ticket being sold in Lansdale, players may want to double-check their tickets, just the same.

That's because there are several outstanding jackpots from this cycle of the Million Dollar Scratch-off.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, there are three $1 million tickets, four $100,000 tickets, nine $10,000 tickets, and more than 10,000 tickets with winnings of $400 and $500 remaining.

The Million Dollar Cashfall is a $20 game that offers 5 top prizes of $1,000,000.

When any of your numbers match any winning number, the player wins the prize shown under the matching number.

If the scratch-off reveals a "Fistful of Cash" symbol, the player will automatically win the prize shown under that symbol.

In addition, if a "Moneybag" icon is revealed, the player will win $500 instantly.

And lastly, if the "Cashfall" symbol is revealed, the player will win each of the 20 prizes shown on the card.

Bucks County's winning lottery streak

While several winning lottery tickers were sold in Montgomery County recently, it can't match the curious streak of Bucks County retailers selling winning lottery tickets.

In early January, a 7-Eleven in Southampton sold the winning "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" progressive lottery ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery, worth $451,760.

The sale of that "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" ticket continued Bucks County's bewildering lottery winning streak.

Last June, a winning $3 million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Speedway at 724 Street Road in Southampton.

Last August, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Road in Middletown.

Last September, American News & Tobacco, at 522 Second Street Pike in Southampton, sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth a cool $450,000.

And Last October, Smoker’s Express, at 813 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville, sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.7 million.

