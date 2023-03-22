1 million suspected fentanyl pills seized in Arizona; man charged in transaction

A man was charged after a search of his residence led to the seizure of over one million suspected fentanyl pills, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Juan Alfonso Torres-Rodriguez, 27, was charged by criminal complaint on March 9, 2023, with one count of possessing suspected fentanyl pills for distribution.

The charge came after law enforcement officials said they observed Torres-Rodriguez taking part in a suspected drug transaction, the attorney's office said.

Law enforcement officials then conducted searches of Torres-Rodriguez's residence and vehicle, which led to the seizure of more than one million pills suspected of containing Fentanyl. The complaint said Torres-Rodriguez planned to distribute the pills.

Torres-Rodriguez could face anywhere between a decade to life in prison as a conviction for possessing 400 grams or more of fentanyl for distribution carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to the attorney's office. He could also face a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Group. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, will be handling the prosecution.

