$1 million for two big Salisbury projects leads grant funds bonanza for Lower Shore

Two major Salisbury projects that received a combined total of $1 million in funding led the big announcement of $63.7 million in grant funding recently by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

In all, the three counties of the Lower Shore received a combined total of just less than $3 million in funding for projects all around.

Here's a breakdown of all the big funding, starting with the huge news for Salisbury.

$1 million goes to Salisbury for two big development projects

The city of Salisbury was awarded $1 million in grant funding toward two separate development projects as part of the big funding announcement.

“We are thankful to the state for these funds that will help the city to cover some of the financial burden of the infrastructure work that comes with development,” said Mayor Randy Taylor. “Residents of Salisbury — and the area at large — benefit greatly from the generosity of the Governor’s Office with these two awards as well as others for the Eastern Shore.”

The first $500,000 grant from the Community Legacy Fund goes towards the infrastructure of the Salisbury Town-Center — an infill development project that includes mixed use residential apartments and retail spaces, streetscaping, public utilities improvements and the construction of a public parking garage.

Construction crews are busy working on the last pieces of the Salisbury Riverwalk with plans to have it ready in time for the National Folk Festival on Friday, July 20, 2018.

The second award is also $500,000 and from the Strategic Demolition Fund, which will go toward developing SBY Market Center, a mixed-use building housing apartments and commercial ground floor space. The project will also extend the city of Salisbury’s Riverwalk, upgrade the river’s bulkhead, and improve the streetscape.

Also included for Wicomico were two big grant announcements for TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and one for the town of Sharptown.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional received a $1,000,000 grant for the TidalHealth Community Clinic, for demolition of an existing structure and construction of a single story medical office building that will serve to provide comprehensive health care services to a medically underserved area.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional also received $100,000 to help fit out activities it has planned for the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center

The Commissioners of Sharptown received at $75,000 grant for continued stabilization of the Sharptown Multi-Purpose Community Center, coming to a former abandoned elementary school. Projects include weatherization and roof repair.

Ocean City, Worcester County projects receive $400,000 in grant funding

The Ocean City Development Corporation received a total of $300,000 in grant funding.

The Façade Improvement Program received $50,000 for continuation of a facade program that offers financial assistance for exterior improvements of older buildings in downtown Ocean City.

The Green Building Initiative Program received $50,000 to help provide financial assistance to improve energy efficiency in older buildings in downtown Ocean City. The public to private investment ration is 1:2, and the award limit is $7,500 per property, allowing many applicants to participate.

The Business Assistance Program received $50,000 to help provide assistance for fixed interior improvements to new and expanding businesses in the downtown area. The public to private investment ration is 2:1, and awards are generally limited to $5,000, and under with some exceptions.

Worcester Street Mixed Use Redevelopment Project received $150,000 to help with the acquisition of 102 Worcester St. and three adjacent parcels (parking lot) in downtown Ocean City for the purpose of redevelopment into a mixed-use property.

Projects in Pocomoke City and Snow Hill also received grant funding.

Pocomoke City received $50,000 for its Downtown Building Improvement Program for continuation of a facade improvement program that will provide secured grant funds for property owners to improve building facades and interiors in the Downtown Business District or within the Pocomoke City Sustainable Communities Boundaries.

Snow Hill received $50,000 for the Community Commercial Building Improvement Program, for continuation of support for façade and capital improvements to a minimum of eight commercial properties in Snow Hill.

Crisfield receives $410M in grant funding for four projects

$10,000 to help with installation of an interpretive sign to commemorate 333 Main St., a historic building demolished due to structural integrity issues.

$75,000 for continuation of a Façade Improvement Program for Crisfield business properties that need exterior revitalization. Proposed activities will focus on “permanent” renovations/refurbishments of the façade of a commercial properties.

$250,000 to continue rehabilitation of the Crisfield Armory as an entertainment venue and community use space. The Crisfield Armory was severely damaged during Hurricane Sandy, which has prevented community use for several years. =

$75,000 for the Low Income Housing Initiative, to assist with the demolition of six unsound structures, post-demolition site clean-up, and partnerships with local development organizations.

