This $1 Million Vacation Package at the Post Oak Hotel Gets You Exclusive Wine Dinners—and Your Own Bentley

Click here to read the full article.

When billionaire businessman and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta introduced his latest hospitality venture, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, in late 2018, he did so with the promise that his booming hometown would “finally have the luxury hotel it deserves.” With sophisticated accommodations, top-notch restaurants, an award-winning, full-floor spa, and even an on-site Rolls Royce showroom, the hotel more than delivered on the luxury front. Now, it’s taking things to an even posher level with a $1 million package that appeals to both oenophiles and car aficionados.

Just announced this month, the “Sip and Stay” experience was created to celebrate the recent opening of The Cellar at The Post Oak Hotel, an intimate private dining venue where guests can enjoy gourmet meals paired with bottles from the hotel’s impressive wine collection. Master sommelier Keith Goldston and his team were given a $3 million “starter fund” to build the wine collection, and the result (which is now valued at around $3.5 million) includes over 30,000 bottles sourced from 24 countries and spanning three centuries. Among the showstoppers are several Bordeaux bottles from the 1800s, over 100 large-format options, and magnums of every Chateau Mouton Rothschild special label since 1970.

More from Robb Report

It’s that final brand that is highlighted in the new over-the-top offering. Buyers of the package can choose to enjoy anywhere from one to four private dinners in The Cellar, each of which will be paired with a selection Chateau Mouton Rothschild vintages. No matter how many meals you pick, you’ll get the opportunity to enjoy a total of 43 vintages from the esteemed producer. Each personalized dinner will be prepared by executive chef Jean Lux Royere and hosted by Goldston, who will share his wine insight and stories about building the hotel’s collection.

The perks of the package don’t stop there. In addition to two nights’ accommodation in a Luxury King room for every dinner booked (making for a potential total of eight nights at the hotel), guests will get to drive away with (or have shipped) two sparkling new Bentley vehicles: a 2020 Continental GT Convertible and a 2020 limited-edition Bentagya. Though after all the indulgent meals, you may want to snooze in the passenger seat and let someone else ferry you home.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.