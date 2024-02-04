$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Lottery officials said a $1 million ticket was sold in Brownsville.

The ticket, without the Powerball number, was sold at a Stripes Convenience store located at 3301 Southmost Road.

As of yet, no one has come forward to claim the ticket. In 2017 the Texas Legislature enacted HB 59 and it authorized people who win $1 million or more the option to remain anonymous.

In the national Powerball drawing, the $630 million jackpot tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin.

Two winning tickets hit all six numbers to split an approximately $632.6 million prize — the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

“The lucky ticket holders will split the $632.6 million jackpot. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash,” a Powerball news release stated. “Both prize options are prior to taxes.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball 17.

