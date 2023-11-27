$1 million-winning Scratch-Off ticket sold in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — A $1 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket has been sold in Allegheny County.

According to the Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Pittsburgh at Braddock Hills Mini Mart, located at 1050 Brinton Road. The store earned a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

The winning ticket was sold for the game $1 Million Money Tree, a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

This defunct Pennsylvania roller coaster now operates in Costa Rica

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. These dates are posted on palottery.com.

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off prizes are sold at random. This means the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets are sold until have prizes have been claimed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.