$1 million worth of property stolen in violent Hollywood Hills home-invasion robbery, police say

Two victims were asleep at the Hollywood Hills home in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive when they woke up early Wednesday to screaming and a handgun pointed at them, according to the LAPD. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

An estimated $1 million worth of property was stolen from a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday in a violent robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two victims were asleep at the home in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive about 3 a.m., when they woke up to screaming and a handgun pointed at them, said Officer Melissa Podany, an LAPD spokesperson. The suspects, who were in ski masks, demanded property and one pistol-whipped one of the victims during the robbery, according to police.

Police survey the exterior of the Hollywood Hills home where an estimated $1 million of property was stolen. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

The man who was pistol-whipped declined medical care but suffered minor injuries, Podany said. Officers were called to the scene about 3:30 a.m., and the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is taking over the investigation.

Police have not released descriptions for the multiple suspects, and Podany said officials did not yet know exactly how many were involved in the home-invasion robbery.

Podany did not know what kind of property was stolen.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.