UPDATE 1-Missouri to execute man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

By Brendan O'Brien

Oct 1 (Reuters) - A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's lover in 1996 is due to be executed in Missouri on Tuesday, after a court rejected his argument that he faces cruel and unusual punishment because of a rare medical condition that would make lethal injection severely painful.

Russell Bucklew, 51, is scheduled to be put to death at 6 p.m. CDT (2300 GMT) at the state's death chamber in Bonne Terre for the murder of Michael Sanders in 1996.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson denied Bucklew's request for clemency just a few hours before he was scheduled to die, the governor's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said by email.

About three weeks after Stephanie Ray broke up with Bucklew on Valentine's Day 1996, Bucklew found her and Sanders together in Sanders' Cape Girardeau County trailer, put a knife to Sanders' throat and threatened to kill him.

Later that night, Bucklew cut Ray's jaw and punched her in the face, court papers showed.

On March 20, after Ray and Sanders moved in together, Bucklew stole a car and two of his brother's pistols, handcuffs and a roll of duct tape. The next day, Bucklew went to the trailer where the couple lived and fatally shot Sanders. He also shot at Sanders' 6-year-old son, but missed, according to court documents.

Bucklew then handcuffed Ray, dragged her to the stolen vehicle and drove away. He later sexually assaulted her. When authorities found him, he wounded a police officer before they took him into custody, according to court papers.

Bucklew had said that lethal injection might inflict undue pain by rupturing blood-filled tumors on his face, head, neck and throat caused by a rare congenital condition called cavernous hemangioma. Bucklew argued that would be in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment, which bars cruel and unusual punishment.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Bucklew last April. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s majority that "the Eighth Amendment does not guarantee a prisoner a painless death - something that, of course, isn’t guaranteed to many people, including most victims of capital crimes."

Bucklew would be the first inmate in Missouri to be executed since January 2017, when the state put to death Mark Christeson, who was convicted of killing a woman and her two children. Bucklew would also be the 17th inmate executed in the United States in 2019, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Jane Wardell and Peter Cooney)