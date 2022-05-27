UPDATE 2-Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

* No need for mass vaccination currently, body says

* More data sharing needed on vaccine stockpiles

* Some 300 cases reported outside Africa so far (Adds detail throughout, bullet points)

By Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge

GENEVA, May 27 (Reuters) - Countries should take quick steps to contain the spread of monkeypox and share data about their vaccine stockpiles, a senior World Health Organization official said on Friday.

"We think that if we put in place the right measures now we probably can contain this easily," Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, told the U.N. agency's annual assembly.

Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.

It spreads chiefly through close contact and until the recent outbreak, was rarely seen in other parts of the world, which is why the recent emergence of cases in Europe, the United States and other areas has raised alarms.

So far, there are about 300 confirmed or suspected cases in around 20 countries where the virus was not previously circulating.

"For us, we think that the key priority currently is trying to contain this transmission in non-endemic countries," Briand told a technical briefing for member states.

Needed measures included the early detection and isolation of cases and contact tracing, she added.

Member states should also share information about first generation stockpiles of smallpox vaccines which can also be effective against monkeypox, Briand said.

"We don't know exactly the number of doses available in the world and so that’s why we encourage countries to come to WHO and tell us what are their stockpiles," she said. A slide of her presentation described global supplies as "very constrained".

Currently, WHO officials are advising against mass vaccination, instead suggesting targeted vaccination where available for close contacts of people infected.

"Case investigation, contact tracing, isolation at home will be your best bets," said Rosamund Lewis, WHO head of the smallpox secretariat which is part of the WHO Emergencies Programme. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Erdogan Says Only Traitors or Illiterates Link Rate to Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke up against higher interest rates as a remedy for inflation a day after Turkey’s central bank opted to carry on with its ultra-loose approach, even as pressure builds on consumer prices and the lira.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Uk

  • Why grief dramatically raises heart attack risk: 'We're more connected than we think'

    Heart attack death of teacher's husband after Texas school shooting highlights how vulnerable the heart can be to grief. Broken heart syndrome is a danger.

  • Revolve’s Memorial Day Sale Includes Major Discounts (Up to 65% Off!) on Loveshackfancy, Cult Gaia & So Many Other Designers

    All that glitters is on sale!

  • Police and protesters clash in Colombo

    Thousands of protesters clashed with the police in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on the 50-day anniversary since the beginning of protests against the government on the island nation. (May 28)

  • Monkeypox outbreak spreads to 8 states: Who should get the monkeypox vaccine?

    With 10 cases of monkeypox in the U.S., officials are offering vaccines to those exposed. But will an old smallpox vaccine also provide protection? Experts discuss.

  • CDC issues monkeypox warning advising travelers to 'practice enhanced precautions'

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning advising travelers to "practice enhanced precautions" as monkeypox spreads.

  • N. Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over COVID counts

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting Sunday, state media reported, as they maintained a widely disputed claim that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak is slowing. The discussion at the North’s Politburo meeting suggests it will soon relax a set of draconian curbs imposed after its admission of the omicron outbreak this month out of concern about its food and economic situations. Kim and other Politburo members “made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Monkeypox symptoms and how to tell if you have it: what you need to know

    Your guide to understanding where monkeypox came from, how it spreads, who can get vaccinated and how big a threat it is.

  • Monkeypox can be contained if we act now: WHO

    STORY: The spread of monkeypox can likely be contained if countries act quickly.So said the World Health Organization's director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, Sylvie Briand, on Friday (May 27).She told the U.N. agency's annual assembly that it wasn't a disease the general public should be worried about."We are afraid that there will be a spread in community but currently it’s very hard to assess this risk. We think that if we put in place the right measures now, we probably can contain this easily, so that’s why we are making this briefing today and we are trying to raise awareness, because we are at the very, very beginning and we have a good window of opportunity to stop the transmission now.”Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.It spreads chiefly through close contact, and until the recent outbreak, was rarely seen in other parts of the world.That's why the emergence of cases in Europe, the United States and other areas has raised alarms.So far, there are about 300 confirmed or suspected cases in around 20 countries where the virus was not previously circulating."It’s not like COVID or other diseases that spread fast, so all those recommendations are not to create anxiety in the general public but it’s more to raise the alert and make sure that we all know what is the risk we have in front of us and we can take the adequate measures in a timely manner.”Measures needed to prevent the spread include the early detection and isolation of cases, and contact tracing.Briand called on WHO member states to share information about first generation stockpiles of smallpox vaccines which can also be effective against monkeypox.However, her colleague Rosamund Lewis, the WHO head of the smallpox secretariat stressed that there is not a recommendation to use smallpox vaccines for monkeypox.“What we have been advised so far is that there is no need for mass vaccination, there is no need for large immunization campaigns..."... instead suggesting targeted shots where available for close contacts of those infected.

  • U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients

    Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time. More quarantine time "is not a crowd-pleaser," Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease specialist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, told Reuters. Use of Pfizer's Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people in order to prevent severe illness, has soared as infections have risen.

  • Do I have Long COVID? As many as 23 million Americans want to know, as more than 200 symptoms emerge

    A vast array of symptoms, from fatigue and cough to “brain on fire,” hallucinations, and peeling skin have experts increasingly agreeing, “Long COVID is not one thing.”

  • Disease experts call on WHO, governments for more action on monkeypox

    Some prominent infectious disease experts are pushing for faster action from global health authorities to contain a growing monkeypox outbreak that has spread to at least 20 countries. They are arguing that governments and the World Health Organization should not repeat the early missteps of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the detection of cases, helping the virus spread. While monkeypox is not as transmissible or dangerous as COVID, these scientists say, there needs to be clearer guidance on how a person infected with monkeypox should isolate, more explicit advice on how to protect people who are at risk, and improved testing and contact tracing.

  • Covid was vanishing last Memorial Day. Cases are five times higher now.

    For the third year, Americans are greeting the unofficial start of summer shadowed by the specter of the coronavirus amid rising covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country. The United States is recording more than 100,000 infections a day - at least five times higher than this point last year - as it confronts the most transmissible versions of the virus yet. Immunity built up as a result of the record winter outbreak appears to provide little protection against the latest variants,

  • White House steps up effort to provide antiviral access to more Americans as cases start to stabilize in Northeast

    The White House on Thursday announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S., cautioning that COVID-19 cases are likely to continue to climb over the summer travel season.

  • WHO says 650 probable cases of acute child hepatitis reported so far

    As of May 26, 650 probable cases have been reported to WHO from 33 countries, with 99 additional cases pending classification, according to the WHO study. Health authorities around the world are probing a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children that has resulted in at least nine deaths. U.S. health officials said last week that infection with adenovirus, a common childhood virus, is the leading hypothesis for recent cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children.

  • WHO reports acute hepatitis cases in children in multiple countries, including US

    The World Health Organization said on Friday it is investigating 650 probable cases of acute hepatitis in children from 33 countries that were reported between April and May.

  • 650 cases of severe hepatitis in kids reported since April, WHO says

    The cases, which have so far puzzled health officials, have been reported in 33 different countries since early April.

  • WHO: Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries

    The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease.

  • Monkeypox: How is it different from chickenpox?

    Although the two diseases share many symptoms, there are several key differences

  • Are you grilling your burgers wrong? How to prepare that Memorial Day barbecue safely in 2022.

    With Memorial Day near, many Americans are looking to fire up the grill. Just make sure you do it safely. Here are tips for cooking safely.