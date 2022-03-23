1 Morgan deputy fired, another suspended in airliner incident

Mar. 23—One Morgan County sheriff's deputy was dismissed from his job and another suspended without pay after they were unruly on a Southwest Airlines passenger jet last month, according to Sheriff Ron Puckett.

The sheriff said he was limited on what he can say because it is a personnel matter.

"One was terminated, and one was placed on suspension without pay," Puckett said Tuesday afternoon. He declined to release the identity of the deputies involved.

Puckett said the suspended deputy returned to work this week after fulfilling requirements set in place by the department.

Mike Swafford, Sheriff's Office spokesman, said Puckett was notified by the Transportation Security Administration and the Birmingham Police Department that two off-duty deputies were involved in an incident on Feb. 26. He would not elaborate.

WAAY-TV reported that Birmingham police said four passengers were rowdy, drunk and not wearing masks on a flight to Tampa, Florida.

The television station said police reported one of the Morgan County deputies began swearing at officers, and the group of four was not allowed to re-board the flight. The entire plane was ordered to deplane and then re-boarded, police said.

Two of the four were later identified as Morgan County deputies, Puckett said.

"Everyone makes mistakes," Puckett said. "It is about owning your mistakes and learning from your mistakes. However, we are still responsible for our actions. It is something you can't just say you're sorry and everything is OK. Our team, like everywhere else, still relies on people. Our agency apologizes to the Birmingham Police Department, Southwest Airlines and the passengers on that flight for this off-duty incident."

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said he was disappointed by the incident.

"I'm always saddened when I hear one of our employees is involved in something like this. With our law enforcement, we expect them to do better, and we hold them to a higher standard," he said.

Puckett said he adjusted patrol shifts while the deputy was suspended.

"We're always short-handed," he said. "It's a calling to be in law enforcement."

