UPDATE 1-Multiple people shot outside nightclub in Australia

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Multiple people have been shot outside a nightclub in the Australian city of Melbourne, police said on Sunday.

Two men were in hospital in critical condition, police said, while two other men had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred outside a nightclub in the southeastern Melbourne suburb of Prahran about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

A police spokeswoman said by telephone that there was no suggestion the attack was terror-related at this stage.

The Age newspaper reported one of the wounded was a guard who was shot in the face in what the report described as a drive-by shooting outside the Love Machine nightclub.

