UPDATE 2-N.Korea makes nuclear weapons policy 'irreversible' with new law - KCNA

Josh Smith
·2 min read

(Adds quotes, context)

By Josh Smith

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - North Korea passed a law enshrining the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, a move leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday.

The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to persuade Kim to abandon his weapons development.

The North's rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, passed the law on Thursday, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons," Kim said in a speech to the assembly.

North Korea has already declared itself a nuclear weapons state in its constitution, but the new law goes beyond that to outline when nuclear weapons can be used, including to respond to an attack, or stop an invasion. It also allows for preemptive nuclear strikes if an imminent attack by weapons of mass destruction or against the country's "strategic targets" is detected.

The law also bans any sharing of nuclear arms or technology with other countries, KCNA reported.

A deputy at the assembly said the law would serve as a powerful legal guarantee for consolidating North Korea's position as a nuclear weapons state and ensuring the "transparent, consistent and standard character" of its nuclear policy, KCNA reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has offered to talk to Kim any time, at any place, and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said his country would provide massive amounts of economic aid if Pyongyang began to give up its arsenal.

North Korea has rebuffed those overtures, however, saying that the United States and its allies maintain "hostile policies" such as sanctions and military drills that undermine their messages of peace.

"As long as nuclear weapons remain on earth and imperialism remains and manoeuvres of the United States and its followers against our republic are not terminated, our work to strengthen nuclear force will not cease," Kim said.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Lincoln Feast and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea adopts ‘radical’ laws designed to turn nation into ‘a socialist fairyland’

    Country’s rubberstamp parliament approves legislation to ‘spruce up the country’

  • Russian occupying authorities intensify raids on civilians in southern oblasts of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:36 Due to the success of the Ukrainian resistance, the occupying authorities have intensified "counter-subversive" measures in the large cities of the south of Ukraine in search of partisans; civilians are urged to be cautious.

  • Miami right to reject a 20-foot flood wall. But we still have to combat climate change | Editorial

    Miami-Dade County’s hard “No” on the federal government’s proposal to build a 20-foot-tall coastal wall to combat flooding has paid off. The feds have agreed to re-examine that part of the Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, and without any cost to the county.

  • Warmer weather from climate change is already causing more health problems

    Climate change has already caused, and will too soon have even more severe, negative impacts on people’s health in multiple ways.

  • N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing a pressure campaign to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government. State media said Friday that Kim made the comments during a speech at North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament on Thursday where members also passed a law that authorized North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack.

  • ‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho

    Idaho’s first snow could come before Halloween and Thanksgiving could be a stormy one. Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac is forecasting for Idaho this fall.

  • Lawmakers urge Biden to deny Iranian president entry into US for UN meeting over 'gross violations' of rights

    A large bipartisan group of House lawmakers are asking President Biden to deny the entry of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi into the U.S. to attend the U.N. Assembly due to human rights abuses.

  • Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

    A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The plan calls for the BSA and its local councils, along with settling insurance companies and troop sponsoring organizations, including Catholic institutions and parishes, to contribute to a fund for survivors. More than 80,000 men have filed claims saying they were abused as children by troop leaders around the country.

  • Peru’s Central Bank Delivers Smaller-Than-Forecast Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected increase to its benchmark interest after inflation eased for two consecutive months.The central bank’s board led by Julio Velarde increased borrowing costs by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.75%, as predicted by only two of eight economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The other six expected a bigger boost of 50 basis points. It was the 14th straight hike in a cycle that has added 650 basis points to the key rate, taking it to t

  • Israel's handling of reporter's death angers media outlets

    Israel's decision to absolve itself of responsibility for the shooting death of a veteran Al-Jazeera journalist drew criticism from international media Thursday, marking a further deterioration of relations between the military and reporters covering the conflict. The Foreign Press Association said the conclusions of the army's long-awaited probe into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh “raise major questions about the military’s actions that day and serious doubts about its stated commitment to protecting journalists in the future.” The association represents international media covering Israel and the Palestinian territories, including The Associated Press.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Vows New Military Aid; Kyiv Economic Struggle

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden held a video call Thursday with allies including leaders of the Group of Seven nations, the NATO military alliance, and the European Union. The talks, focusing in part on ways to bolster Europe’s energy supplies, came on a day when Washington announced more than $2.8 billion in additional aid for Ukraine and its neighbors and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a visit to Kyiv. The Pentagon has sent Ukraine its most accurate artillery shell, the GPS-guide

  • A Maryland woman said she paid off her daughter's student loans just 2 weeks before Biden's debt relief plan

    A Maryland woman said she paid off her daughter's student loans just days before Biden's debt relief plan was announced.

  • Biden mourns Queen Elizabeth II: 'A stateswoman of unmatched dignity'

    President Joe Biden and other U.S. leaders mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, whose 70-year-reign spanned 13 presidencies and enormous global

  • Mexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus

    Mexico's government and financial institutions will propose a bill this month to change current rules, aiming to attract companies to the country's stock exchange by making it easier to access debt and equities markets, the head of the country's stock market association told Reuters. Mexico's main BMV stock exchange is seeking to lure IPOs. The executive president of the Mexican Association of Stock Market Institutions (AMIB), Alvaro Garcia Pimentel, told Reuters the institution is working to propose a bill that would allow smaller companies to list debts and equities more quickly and at lower cost.

  • South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions

    South Korea’s new government on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to discuss a resumption of reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North’s nuclear weapons program. Family reunions are a highly emotional humanitarian issue because they involve people in their 80s and older who are desperate to see their long-lost relatives before they die.

  • Russia used more weapons in 6 months than US in 20 years – General Hodges

    Over the past six months, Russia has used more weapons than the United States did over the past 20 years, General Ben Hodges, former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and a respected military expert, said in an interview with NV published on Sept. 6.

  • General Motors CEO reveals new electric vehicle

    By 2040, General Motors plans on going completely carbon neutral.

  • India Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to boost domestic manufacturing of defense systems is leaving India vulnerable to persistent threats from China and Pakistan, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsDouble Rainbow A

  • DOJ to appeal special master ruling, arguing classified documents aren't Trump's 'personal records'

    The Justice Department will appeal a judge's ruling for a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to a new court filing.

  • Rejoice: the door isn't completely closed on a Gus Fring Breaking Bad prequel

    Chronologically, the last time we see Gus Fring, the beloved meth kingpin/fried chicken purveyor of the BBCU (Breaking Bad Cinematic Universe), he is suavely re-adjusting his tie and, oh yeah, has also been separated from half of his skull. In 2011, that appeared to be the end of the road. But not even one of television’s gnarliest deaths could keep such a great character down, and in 2017 he returned for an excellent five-season run on the recently-concluded (sigh) Better Call Saul. Can he do i