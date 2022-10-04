UPDATE 1-North Korea missile launch 'unfortunate', but path to dialogue open, U.S. envoy says

·1 min read

(Adds further comment from Kritenbrink)

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia described North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday as "unfortunate" but said a path to dialogue remained open and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing actions.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the State Department's assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the comments at an online event hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies.

"(We) urge the DPRK to take the path of dialogue, commit to serious and sustained diplomacy, and refrain from further destabilizing activities," Kritenbrink said.

Kritenbrink also said China, Washington's strategic rival, needs to do more to combat sanctions evasion by North Korea. He added that Beijing and Russia need to do more to shut down what he described as Pyongyang's procurement networks. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • How to Find the Cost Basis of Old Stock

    Buy low and sell high is one of the most fundamental rules of stock investing. Knowing the cost basis of the stocks you purchase can help you estimate your potential profit should you decide to sell. You may also need … Continue reading → The post How to Find Cost Basis of Old Stock appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FBI sent to the Pacific as US, Australia and Japan stand up to China’s ‘bullying’

    Defence ministers of the United States, Australia and Japan have agreed to boost military cooperation to counter Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific.

  • South Korea’s Naver to Acquire Poshmark in $1.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Naver Corp., a South Korean internet provider, agreed to buy online second-hand fashion marketplace Poshmark Inc. in a deal worth about $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by

  • Russian suicide drone attacks Kryvyi Rih, hitting a school

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 01:58 Russian forces used a suicide drone to attack the city of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 1-2 October, hitting a civilian infrastructure target.

  • Atascadero teen has been missing since Thursday. Did he leave home to join a local gang?

    “I told the cops I’d do whatever it takes to bring him home,” the boy’s mom told The Tribune.

  • Suella Braverman: I’ll tighten immigration rules to end ‘out of control’ Channel crossings

    Suella Braverman is planning tougher action on migrants who claim they are modern slavery victims after admitting that Channel crossings are “out of control”.

  • Dishonesty abounds in Proposition 27 campaign in California

    The dishonesty in the campaign for the current Proposition 27 begins with the title of the initiative itself.

  • EU Moves Closer to Russia Sanctions Deal With Oil Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries edged closer to a deal on a new sanctions package, as they face strong pressure to punish Russia for escalating its war in Ukraine and illegally annexing four occupied territories there.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Nevada Democrats see signs of nightmare scenario: Latino voters staying home

    Nevada Democrats have held up their state as a national testing ground for how to win Latino voters in 2024.

  • Tesla's a 'key stock in everyone’s ESG portfolio.' So why is that so controversial?

    Tesla (TSLA) stock could get a lift from ESG asset managers — if only they could agree on the company's status.

  • Kim Kardashian’s SEC crypto charge could open the door to more celebrity settlements

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith explains the SEC's charge against Kim Kardashian and what it means for celebrity endorsements of crypto.

  • FEMA administrator says agency will support ‘everybody’ after Republicans attack Harris equity remark

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell on Sunday responded to Republicans criticizing Vice President Harris for a remark she made stressing equity in the administration’s response to climate change. On Friday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas asked Harris at a Democratic National Committee event about the Biden administration’s goals as a global influencer on climate…

  • U.S. and Turkish officials discuss Ukraine and NATO in unannounced meeting

    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Ibrahim Kalin in Istanbul on Sunday and discussed "progress on NATO accession for Finland and Sweden", the White House said in a statement. The two, whose meeting was unannounced to the media beforehand, also discussed Turkey's condemnation of Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said the director general of Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest power plant, Ihor Murashov, has been released from Russian custody after his detention last week. Murashov was blindfolded and detained after leaving the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday. MOSCOW — The Russian military on Monday acknowledged that Kyiv’s forces have broken through Moscow’s defenses in the Kherson region.

  • Greece says it's open to talks with Turkey once provocations end

    Greece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law but its Aegean neighbour must halt its unprecedented escalation of provocations, the Greek foreign minister said on Sunday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes - have been at odds for decades over a range of issues, including where their continental shelves start and end, overflights in the Aegean Sea and divided Cyprus. "It is up to Turkey to choose if it will come to such a dialogue or not, but the basic ingredient must be a de-escalation," Nikos Dendias told Proto Thema newspaper in an interview.

  • Blinken to woo Latin America's new leftist leaders, reassert U.S. commitment

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Latin America on Monday to reassert Washington's commitment to the region and meet with three new leftist leaders, amid concerns that neglect of the hemisphere has let China make economic inroads. During his week-long trip to Colombia, Chile and Peru the top U.S. diplomat will also attend a ministerial summit and hold talks on regional challenges including migration, drug-trafficking, post-pandemic recovery, climate change and the Venezuelan crisis. U.S. officials acknowledge privately the need to show the United States' southern neighbors they remain a policy priority despite the focus on big geopolitical issues such as Russia's war in Ukraine and China's threat to Taiwan.

  • Truss's 'yes' boosts Macron's new European forum initiative

    UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's decision to join the inaugural summit of a pan-European grouping this week has given a boost to the initiative, a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron that some have written off already as just another talking shop. The summit in Prague of the European Political Community (EPC) will bring together the 27 leaders of the European Union with 17 leaders from the continent currently outside the club, including Britain, Turkey, Norway and Ukraine. Truss's decision to attend Thursday's meeting gives Britain an opportunity to shape a new European forum from the inside after Brexit, and it could shift the spotlight away from financial and political turmoil at home.

  • N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

    North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies. It was the most significant missile test by North Korea since January, when it fired an Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam. Japan and South Korea both called security meetings to discuss the launch.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Turkish lender Halkbank's bid to avoid charges

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank's bid to avoid criminal charges of money laundering, bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly helping Iran evade economic sanctions in a case that has strained American relations with NATO ally Turkey. The justices took up Halkbank's appeal of a lower court's decision rejecting the bank's contention that it was immune from U.S. prosecution under a 1976 law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign countries, because the business is majority-owned by Turkey's government.