1 officer among multiple dead in Boulder grocery store shooting

Orion Rummler
·1 min read

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday, including one police officer, Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters.

What we know: A suspect is in custody and currently being treated for injuries, Yamaguchi said. County police, the FBI, ATF, and other Denver metropolitan agencies joined officers' response to the incident after a 911 call was made shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

  • The only person with significant injuries is the suspect, Yamaguchi said. A motive has not been determined, he said.

  • A live television feed showed a shirtless man being led away from the store in handcuffs with a bloodied right leg.

What they're saying: Gov. Jared Polis (D) tweeted just after 5:15 p.m. that his "heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community" and he’s "incredibly grateful" to the first responders helping the victims of this "senseless tragedy."

  • U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Lafayette) tweeted he was “praying for the entire #Boulder community & all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident."

  • Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson said in a statement that he’s "committed Denver safety resources to assist with this situation for as long as needed."

