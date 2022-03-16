1 officer returns to work after January fatal shooting in Priceville

Mar. 16—PRICEVILLE — One Priceville police officer is back on duty, but the town's police chief remains on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate a police-involved shooting that left a man dead Jan. 24.

Mayor Sam Heflin said part-time patrol officer John Wall returned to work last week after he was given the OK to do so from ALEA. That left the 10-officer department down only one member.

Police Chief Rick Williams, who received a head injury during the shootout between police and a suspect, remains on leave with pay as the investigation continues into the shooting death of Bradley James Ellison, 48. Scanner traffic said Ellison was shot in the leg. He died about an hour later at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Police were responding to a suspicious person call in the Cove Creek subdivision when gunfire was exchanged, authorities said. Officials have not identified any officer who fired a weapon during the shootout.

Williams was treated and released at the hospital the same day.

"Chief Williams is still off, but he's doing good," Heflin said. "I can't say much because the investigation is ongoing."

A post on Williams' social media page the night of the shooting said, "I'm good y'all. Couple minor surgeries on the agenda."

He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

ALEA spokesman Cpl. Reginal King did not have an update on the investigation Tuesday but said he would check whether there was anything new to release.

Sgt. Jason Wilbanks is handling the chief's duties, Heflin said.

Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Ellison was shot "outside on/near his property." Ellison owned a house at 170 Emory Drive. Coroner Jeff Chunn said Ellison was in his backyard when he was shot.

Meanwhile, Decatur police have multiple officers on administrative leave with pay following the shooting death of a man who led them on a 3-mile chase Saturday morning.

Story continues

Nicholas Edward Oden, 33, who was a suspect in a home invasion robbery in Decatur early Saturday, died at the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital from "multiple gunshot wounds," according to Chunn.

According to court officials, Oden had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear at a hearing for his participation in community corrections. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 15 to a first-degree theft charge. He was already serving time for a drug charge conviction.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the department is not releasing any more information, including the names of the officers on leave, at this time. No officers were injured in the shootout near West Morgan Elementary School.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.