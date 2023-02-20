1-year-old among 3 dead in Chicago highway shooting that injured 3 others

A 1-year-old girl was among three people killed Sunday night in a Chicago highway shooting that injured three others, authorities said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting on Interstate 57 near 111th Street, which occurred around 10:37 p.m. local time and shut down northbound lanes of the interstate for hours, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. Two of the victims died on the scene and four others were taken to a hospital, police said in the statement.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the 1-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The names and ages of the three killed were not released.

All of those injured were children, NBC Chicago reported without disclosing their ages. They were in critical condition.

A 19-year-old was also shot, but state police did not provide information about that person, the news station reported.

State authorities have not explained what led to the gunfire, saying in a subsequent statement that "this investigation is still in its infancy."

Northbound lanes of the interstate from 127th to 111th streets reopened just after 4:20 a.m. Monday, police said.

