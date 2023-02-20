1-year-old among 3 dead in Chicago highway shooting that injured 3 others

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting Sunday night on Chicago’s Interstate 57, authorities said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting near 111th Street, which occurred around 10:37 p.m. local time and shut down northbound lanes of the interstate for hours, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Two of the victims died on the scene and four others were taken to a hospital where a third person later died, police said in the statement.

One of those killed was a 1-year-old girl, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office told NBC Chicago. The names and ages of the three killed were not released.

All of those injured were children, the news station reported without disclosing their ages. They were taken to the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old was also shot, but state police did not provide information about that person, NBC Chicago reported.

State authorities have not explained what led to the gunfire, saying in a subsequent statement that “this investigation is still in its infancy.”

Northbound lanes of the interstate from 127th to 111th streets reopened just after 4:20 a.m. Monday, police said.

