1-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot to death by man in Mississippi, sheriff’s office says

Two children are dead after being shot by a man in North Mississippi, according to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that 25-year-old Marquez Griffin shot and killed a 1-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl around 2 a.m. on Monday, January 9.

Authorities said an off-duty deputy heard a call go out about a child being shot at the Coldwater River Road apartments in Jonestown around 2 a.m. and immediately responded to the scene.

When that deputy got there, that deputy found Griffin holding a child at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to talk Griffin into dropping his weapon and that child was taken to safety but sadly the two other children were found shortly after, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said one of those children died at the scene and the other died after being rushed to the emergency room in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Griffin, from Arlington, Texas, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The names of the children are not being released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

