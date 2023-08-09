1-year-old boy drowns in Spotswood pool: police

SPOTSWOOD – A 1-year-old boy drowned in a pool here Wednesday morning, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Police received a 911 call around 11:22 a.m. that a child was found in a pool and was not breathing, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office did not release the name of the boy or where the pool was located.

Police performed CPR on the child to resuscitate him before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office and the Spotswood Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Edward Shapley of the Spotswood Police Department at 732-251-2121 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732 745-8843.

