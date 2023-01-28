1-year-old boy killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run. Police looking for suspects.

Milwaukee Police are searching for suspects in a fatal hit-and-run.

A 1-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run car crash Friday night, and Milwaukee Police are looking for suspects.

The crash occurred in the 4200 block of North 35th Street at about 11:35 p.m., according to a police statement.

The boy and a 31-year-old female driver were in a white Pontiac that collided with a green Dodge Caravan. The Caravan's driver and passengers fled the scene on foot.

The Pontiac's driver and the boy were taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive and was taken into custody. The boy died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

Also, police are investigating a Friday night car crash that killed a 59-year-old Milwaukee man in the 3300 block of West Burleigh Street.

A vehicle struck a man crossing the street about 9:35 p.m., police said. He was still on the street when another vehicle struck him.

The drivers of both vehicles are cooperating with police. The investigation is ongoing.

