1-year-old boy overdoses after taking unknown pill at north Wichita home, police say

A 1-year-old boy had a non-fatal overdose Thursday night after ingesting a pill he found on the floor of a home in north Wichita, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Friday.

“Tests are ongoing to determine the contents of the pill,” Macy said in a news release. “The child was admitted to a hospital and placed in Police Protective Custody. The child is expected to survive.”

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. about an unresponsive infant at a home in the 2000 block of North Market, which is near 19th Street North. EMS took the child to a hospital in critical condition.

“The Wichita Police Department would like to remind parents of young children to keep medications out of reach of children,” Macy said. “Ensure medication is appropriately stored in a prescription bottle with a childproof lid, and properly dispose of unwanted or unneeded medications.”

The DEA is doing a drug take-back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Unneeded prescriptions can be taken to the police east and west bureaus, at 350 S. Edgemoor and 661 N. Elder, during that time to be disposed of.