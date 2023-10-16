1-year-old child among 3 killed when commercial building explodes in southwest Kansas

An explosion Saturday inside a commercial building undergoing renovations in southwest Kansas left three people dead, including a 1-year-old child, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Ford County Sheriff's Office and the state fire marshal have concluded that the deadly explosion was accidental, though a clear cause remains undetermined, the county said Sunday on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's office was notified around 5:30 p.m. Saturday that a building had exploded in Bucklin, located more than 100 miles west of Wichita. The commercial structured was in the process of being remodeled when the explosion occurred, according to the county.

First-responders reported finding three people dead inside, Sheriff Bill Carr said on Facebook.

The three who were killed were identified in a Facebook post on Sunday Jerry Isakson, 26, Robyn Hamilton, 29, and Stormi Isakson, a 19-month-old baby. All three were from Dodge City, located about 30 miles northwest of Bucklin.

A fourth person found injured at the scene was identified as a 26-year-old man who was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

"The community of Bucklin and the County of Ford are, and will do, what is needed to provide the support needed for those involved as each recovers from this personal and community loss," Carr said Monday in a statement to USA TODAY. "We grieve with the family and friends left behind with more questions than answers. We wish the best possible outcome to the recovering injured."

