1-year-old child in Orange County dies after being left in car, Mebane police say

A 1-year-old child died from cardiac arrest Friday after police found the child left alone in a vehicle, the Mebane Police Department said.

Police responded to a reported cardiac arrest before 12:30 p.m. outside the Armacell manufacturing facility on Oakwood Street Extension in Mebane.

The father of the young child works at Armacell and had left the child in the vehicle, though it is unknown for how long, police said in news release.

CPR was administered on the unresponsive 12-month-old.

Police did not release the identity of the child and father.

No charges have been announced by police, who said that investigators will meet with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.