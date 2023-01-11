1-year-old child revived using Narcan; mother charged with neglect

A mother faces a charge of neglect after her 1-year-old daughter suffered symptoms of an apparent drug overdose and had to be revived at the hospital using Narcan, Des Moines police said.

The mother took her daughter, who was unresponsive, to Broadlawns Medical Center on New Years Day, according to a criminal complaint. Doctors there revived the girl with three doses of Narcan, a drug commonly used to treat opioid overdoses.

On Jan. 10, the mother, 20, admitted to police that she had been using Percocet, a prescription painkiller containing the opioid oxycodone, for the last four months, the complaint said. She told officials her daughter had been in the presence of people smoking Percocet the day she was taken to the hospital unresponsive.

After executing a search warrant, police recovered drug paraphernalia at the mother's house, according to the criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, a judge issued a no contact order barring the mother from seeing her daughter.

