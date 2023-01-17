1-year-old child in stolen vehicle found safe

A close-up photo of police lights by night

A one-year-old child was found safe Tuesday morning after the car they were in was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue on Columbus' North Side.

Soon after the theft was reported around 8:30 a.m., Columbus police recovered the child and the vehicle about five miles away at the intersection of Greenwich Street and Pauline Avenue near the Northern Lights Shopping Center, according to Sgt. David Scarpitti.

It wasn't immediately clear if police had taken a suspect in custody.

The child's recovery comes on the heels of the Dec. 19 abduction of Kason and Kyair Thomas. The twins were inside their mother's running car when police say Nalah T. Jackson stole it.

This story will be updated.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@monroetrombly

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 1-year-old child found safe after car stolen from Columbus' North Side