1-year-old critically injured in road-rage shooting on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive

Paige Fry, Chicago Tribune
·6 min read

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot in the right temple while in a car traveling north on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park on Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses called police just after 11 a.m. when they heard shots fired on South Lake Shore Drive downtown, police said. A woman was seen getting out of the car with a toddler, and she and the child were taken by an unknown citizen to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The shooting was motivated by road rage, Central District Cmdr. Jake Alderden said at a news conference outside Northwestern’s emergency center. The shooter and the victims did not appear to know each other, Alderden said, but the dispute was believed to be over someone not letting another driver into their lane of traffic.

The boy was in a child safety seat in the back seat of the car, a white Lincoln, according to a police report that cited preliminary information. His grandmother was in the front passenger seat and her boyfriend was driving.

A witness told police that an SUV and the Lincoln began driving erratically and an altercation started somewhere between 35th Street and 31st Street on Lake Shore Drive, the report said.

Around Roosevelt Road, someone in the SUV began firing shots at the Lincoln, hitting it several times and hitting the boy, the report said. Another witness said the grandmother’s boyfriend returned fire.

Shots were fired for about two blocks in the northbound lanes from the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive to the 900 block, Alderden said. Ten 9 mm shell casings were found along those two blocks, the report said.

The child was shot in the head, and the car he was in crashed at Monroe Street, Alderden said. That’s when a good Samaritan driving a gray Tesla took the toddler and woman to the hospital, as well as a man who was in the vehicle.

The grandmother’s boyfriend was arrested at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for having a 9 mm Bersa handgun, the report said.

Detectives were investigating whether the gun was legally owned, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

Police also did not immediately offer details on the vehicle from which the shots that struck the toddler were fired.

The child eventually was transferred from Northwestern to Lurie’s Children Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A gray Tesla sat under the overhang outside Northwestern’s emergency center Tuesday afternoon, draped in yellow police tape with officers standing beside it. Evidence technicians could be seen working on the car.

At the crash scene at Monroe and Lake Shore Drive, tourists crossed the street and stopped to take photos of the crime scene. A 60-year-old woman stood on the sidewalk next to her damaged gray SUV Lexus parked on Monroe.

The woman said she was stopped in a northbound lane of Lake Shore Drive waiting to turn left on Monroe to go to a doctor’s appointment when her SUV was suddenly struck from behind by a speeding white Lincoln. The woman asked not to be named out of concern for her safety.

After the impact, she said she saw a woman exit the Lincoln carrying a child.

“She came out of the car screaming, ‘My baby has been shot,’” the woman said.

“At first, I thought it was a prank,” she said, adding she did not hear gunshots. “I was kind of confused from the impact of the accident.”

The woman holding the child then began asking drivers for help, but the 60-year-old woman said she pulled her damaged SUV over and didn’t see the woman and child leave.

The northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Roosevelt and Monroe were blocked for part of the afternoon. A tow truck eventually removed the Lincoln, which had at least one visible bullet hole in the rear passenger window. A child’s car seat could be seen inside.

The woman who drove the SUV that was struck by the car the toddler was riding in said she was headed to a hospital herself because she was feeling nauseous and felt pressure on her collarbone from the crash. But she was shocked to learn the child she had seen had been shot.

“Unbelievable,” she said. “In the broad open daylight. It was unbelievable.”

At an unrelated City Hall news conference Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had been told the shooting involved crossfire between two vehicles. She called it “an absurdity” that road rage would lead to gunfire that critically injured someone so young.

“Obviously, anytime anyone is shot in Chicago it’s tragic, particularly when it’s a child,” Lightfoot said. “It’s mind-boggling to me that people carry guns in the way that they do; that they use them in the way that they do; and they use them in that way when children are in the immediate proximity.”

The shooting came the same day Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago to discuss vaccine distribution equity.

Ja’Mal Green, a community activist, said at a news conference that he had spoken to Chicago police about the shooting and decided to put up $5,000 of his own money as a reward to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest. Those with tips should contact Chicago police, he said.

“I am saddened, but more than anything, I am angry,” he said. “We have an epidemic in this city that has been going on for several years with violence.”

Green said he was making a call to community members, activists, the mayor and Harris.

“I understand how important it is to vaccinate people and talk about this COVID pandemic, but here in Chicago, folks every single day are walking around trying to dodge bullets in hopes that they can survive a nice day like today,” he said. “This should not be our reality.”

The Rev. Donovan Price, who also held a news conference Tuesday, said he had made contact with the child’s family and they are “just (in) tears.”

Price referenced how just last month a 10-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the West Side, a 4-year-old boy was shot in the face on the South Side and 11-year-old Ny’Andrea Dyer died about three weeks after being shot in the head as she sat in a parked vehicle at a West Pullman gas station.

“Where is a safe place? Is there a safe place?” Price said. “We’re running out of children.”

———

(Chicago Tribune’s Rosemary Sobol, Gregory Pratt and Charles J. Johnson contributed.)

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nation's latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients. Treatment with artificial lungs, known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is much more likely to be deployed for patients under age 65, explained Marcelo Cypel, surgical director for the extracorporeal life support program at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN). Last week, there were a record 19 ECMO patients at UHN, 17 of them with severe COVID-19.

  • Biden says he has not spoken with Fed Chair Powell

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has not spoken to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, noting the central bank is an independent agency. "I think the Federal Reserve is an independent operation and starting off my presidency I want to be real clear that I'm not going to do the kinds of things that have been done in the last administration," Biden told reporters. Biden still has significant room to make his mark on the Fed. Powell's term is up next February, when Biden can choose to extend his appointment, and there is an empty seat on the Fed's Board of Governors.

  • Attack at Korean couples’ store was appalling. Charlotte must do better.

    Charlotte sells itself as welcoming, progressive. Repeated attacks at Korean-owned store are unacceptable. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Guess who’s back! All 3 seniors returning for extra season with NC State basketball

    Kayla Jones, Raina Perez, Kai Crutchfield are all coming back for NC State.

  • NRA's Wayne LaPierre fled to a friend's luxury yacht to escape public outrage over mass shootings

    Wayne LaPierre spoke about the yacht in a deposition filed over the weekend as part of the NRA's bankruptcy case in Dallas.

  • Death toll from clashes in Sudan's West Darfur climbs to 56: U.N.

    The death toll from days of tribal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur has risen to 56, with 132 wounded, the United Nations and a local doctors committee said on Tuesday. The bloodshed is the latest in a resurgence of violence in the Darfur region since the signing of a peace agreement late last year and the withdrawal of U.N. peacekeepers. The government declared a state of emergency in the state on Monday after clashes beginning on Saturday in the state capital El Geneina.

  • Masters champion Adam Scott breaks down the 2 most daunting holes at Augusta National

    Adam Scott conquered Augusta National when he won the 2013 Masters, but there's still a few holes that he has to be careful with at the course.

  • 'That was their decision:' White House walks fine line on MLB moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta

    'He was not dictating what Major League Baseball should do,' the White House says of MLB moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

  • Staal scores OT winner in debut; Canadiens top Oilers 3-2

    Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot from the circle 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • McConnell to CEOs: 'Stay out of politics.' Republicans threaten businesses opposing Georgia voting law

    “My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics," Republican leader Mitch McConnell said of the Georgia voting law dispute.

  • Winners of the 2021 SAG Awards

    The biggest prizes for film and television performances handed out Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild virtual awards ceremony

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Be Reminded to Clean Her ‘Very Dirty’ Cell, Federal Prosecutors Say

    JOHANNES EISELEManhattan federal prosecutors have hit back after a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell complained about her “detrimental” conditions last month, saying in a letter filed Tuesday that the real problem seems to be her failure to clean her “very dirty” cell and flush her toilet.The letter came in response to a complaint sent to a federal judge in February by a lawyer for the British socialite.Maxwell—who faces trial for grooming and trafficking girls for multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—claimed she was forced to drink dirty tap water and eat unheated meals and that a guard “physically abused” her during a pat-down search at Metropolitan Detention Center.“The overall conditions of detention have had a detrimental impact on Ms. Maxwell’s health and overall well-being; and she is withering to a shell of her former self—losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan.Manhattan federal prosecutors paint a very different picture, however. In their Tuesday filing, they say Maxwell is a healthy weight, doesn’t have any noticeable hair loss, received the COVID vaccine, and seems to sleep through nighttime checks—but has been warned of cleanliness issues herself.MDC determined Maxwell’s complaint of an abusive pat-down was “unfounded,” prosecutors wrote, before adding that detention staff have warned the 59-year-old about her alleged refusal to keep her jail cell clean or even flush the toilet.Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Say She’s a ‘Shell of Her Former Self’ in Prison “Following defense counsel’s complaint in its February 16, 2021 letter of an inappropriately conducted pat-down search, the MDC conducted an investigation and found that, contrary to the defendant’s claim, the search in question was in fact recorded in full by a handheld camera,” states a footnote in the letter filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey, Alison Moe and Lara Pomerantz.“After reviewing the camera footage, the MDC concluded that the search was conducted appropriately and the defendant’s complaint about that incident was unfounded,” their letter states. “MDC legal counsel further confirmed that all pat-down searches of the defendant are video recorded.”The government’s letter added that after Maxwell’s complaint of abuse, MDC staff ordered the heiress to “clean her cell because it had become very dirty.”“Among other things, MDC staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell,” the filing continues. “In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time, causing the cell to become increasingly dirty. MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell in response to the smell and the dirtiness, not as retaliation for complaining about a particular search.”Prosecutors also say Maxwell has ample time for calls with her attorneys and, with access to both a desktop computer and laptop 13 hours a day, seven days a week, “continues to receive more time to review discovery than any other inmate.”MDC also reviewed Maxwell’s email account after she claimed jail staff deleted her messages prematurely. “That examination revealed that the defendant had herself deleted some of her emails and had archived others,” the letter notes. “That examination revealed no evidence to suggest that MDC staff deleted any of the defendant’s emails.” (According to Bureau of Prisons policy, inmate emails are purged every six months, the filing notes.)Maxwell is allowed out of her cell from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and while in the day room, prosecutors say, “has exclusive access to the MDC desktop computer, the laptop, a television, a phone on which to place social or attorney calls, and a shower.”She is allowed “outdoor recreation every day, although she has the option of declining such recreation time if she wishes,” the government adds. “The defendant also has as much, if not more, time as any other MDC inmate to communicate with her attorneys.”Prosecutors say MDC legal counsel informed them that Maxwell’s meals are heated in a thermal oven, and that the facility’s water is New York City tap water. When the city conducts maintenance, they say, inmates receive bottled water. “MDC legal counsel emphasized that MDC staff, including the legal staff, drink the same tap water from the same water system as the defendant while in the institution,” their letter states.Last week, Maxwell’s legal team turned to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a bid to secure her release from MDC. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has thrice refused to grant her bail because she’s considered a flight risk.In their motion for pretrial release, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus compared her to other convicted sex offenders who were granted bail before trial, including Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. Markus referenced The Silence of the Lambs’ fictional serial killer, too.“Since her arrest, Ms. Maxwell has faced nightmarish conditions,” the motion states. “Though she is a model prisoner who poses no danger to society and has done literally nothing to prompt ‘special’ treatment, she is kept in isolation—conditions fitting for Hannibal Lecter but not a 59-year old woman who poses no threat to anyone.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jordan's royal rift entangles an American-born queen

    Who is Queen Noor? Royal drama emerges, nearly 43 years after an American's marriage to Jordan's late King Hussein

  • Former President Donald Trump dropped 298 spots in Forbes' ranking of the world's billionaires

    With a $2.4 billion net worth, Trump is richer than he was last year, but he still slid from No. 1,001 to No. 1,299 on Forbes' list.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz Sought Preemptive Pardon From Donald Trump: NYT

    Samuel Corum/GettyIn the twilight of Donald Trump’s administration, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sought preemptive pardons from the president for any crimes he and his allies in Congress may have committed, The New York Times reports.Gaetz, 38, is currently under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking in connection with an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, focusing especially on whether he paid for her to travel with him, and the inquiry had begun by the time he made the request for multiple pardons. The Department of Justice is also probing whether Gaetz paid multiple women for sex on various visits to Florida alongside his close ally Joel Greenberg, the now indicted former Seminole County tax collector. Gaetz has denied the allegations.It is unclear if Gaetz or Trump knew of the investigation into the Florida congressman, but the White House declined anyway, believing a priori forgiveness would establish an unseemly precedent, according to the Times. Attorney General William Barr had been briefed on the investigation into Gaetz and even reportedly canceled an appearance alongside the Florida Republican. It is unclear if Gaetz discussed the blanket pardons with the former president directly or if the conversation happened via aides. One former aide to Gaetz, Nathan Nelson, told the Times on Monday that the FBI had questioned him about his old boss’ activities.A spokesperson for Gaetz said in a statement to the Times, “Entry-level political operatives have conflated a pardon call from Representative Gaetz—where he called for President Trump to pardon ‘everyone from himself, to his administration, to Joe Exotic’—with these false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him.”Gaetz appeared on Sean Hannity’s show, one of the primetime programs Trump was known to watch, to advocate for a broad swath of pardons in December 2020, not long after news broke that Trump planned to pardon former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. “President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn, he should pardon the Thanksgiving Turkey, he should pardon anyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe exotic if he has to. You see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump Administration with the policies, vigor and effectiveness that delivered for the American people,” Gaetz told the Fox News host. “I think the president ought to wield that pardon power effectively and robustly,” he added. The case against Greenberg led federal agents to probe Gaetz’s conduct, and investigators reportedly believe the two may have had sex with the same 17-year-old. Greenberg is now in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges after he violated the terms of his bail.In Congress, Gaetz has fashioned himself into a fierce defender of the former president and a conservative firebrand with a flare for media appearances. He has held talks with a suite of conservative cable news channels—Fox News, One America News, and Newsmax—about a post-Congress contributor gig. Despite Gaetz’s loyalty, Donald Trump has not come to his defense as the political fallout from the investigation continues.Gaetz has cultivated a reputation as brash and unlikeable during his three terms in Congress, as Republicans previously told The Daily Beast. He sometimes shared photos and videos of nude women to fellow lawmakers on the House floor to brag about sleeping with them. In the Florida state senate, Gaetz reportedly partook in a sexual game where male members of the legislature competed to sleep with aides, other lawmakers, and lobbyists, classifying the conquests with a point system and even dubbing one woman “the snitch” in a reference to the Harry Potter books.Gaetz has maintained that the investigation into his relationships and travel is part of a plot to extort tens of millions from himself and his father, former Florida state senator Don Gaetz, whose net worth reaches into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The footnote to the saga of the investigation veers into strange territory. A Florida lawyer named Don McGee, a Florida real estate developer previously convicted of fraud named Stephen Alford, and a former Air Force intelligence official named Bob Kent are said to have urged Gaetz to pay them $25 million earlier this year. They claimed they would use it to ransom an American hostage in Iranian custody who has already been declared dead. The elder Gaetz wore a wire to a meeting with one of the men in cooperation with an FBI investigation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports a corporate-tax hike, arguing that Biden's infrastructure plan will require 'concessions from all sides'

    Bezos released a statement touting Biden's plan as "a bold investment in American infrastructure."

  • At least 7 colleges - including Brown, Rutgers, and Northeastern - will require students to get vaccinated to return to campus this fall

    "Fall 2021 at Brown will look and feel much more like Fall 2019 than Fall 2020," the school's president, Christina H. Paxson, said.

  • A man says psychedelic mushrooms cured his cluster migraines, and researchers believe he could be right

    Bob Wold told Washington Post he tried 70 drugs to treat his chronic headaches, but none worked. Only psilocybin could do the trick.

  • Atlanta's mayor signs executive order to "mitigate" impact of Georgia's voting restrictions

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday issued an administrative order "to mitigate the impact of new voting restrictions imposed" by Georgia's recently enacted law curbing voting access. Why it matters: Civil rights groups, Democrats and more than 100 businesses and CEOs have condemned the law.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation cuts the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and imposes new identification requirements, among other restrictions. Details: The mayor's order directs Atlanta's chief equity officer to "develop a plan of action within the city's authority to expand opportunity and access to the ballot box." This includes providing training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting and disseminating information to residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.What she's saying: “The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents — particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Bottoms said in a statement, referring to the restrictions. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not — expand access to our right to vote.”Bottoms told Axios Re:cap on Tuesday that the order is "going to give us the ability to do everything that we possibly can to help people" vote. "We're also going to have to really continue to educate and encourage people to stand in the gap for voters across this state who may not have the ability to cast a vote, meaning we can't go and vote for the president and then wait an additional four years," she added. "We've got to show up each and every time in record numbers because there will be some people who won't have access to their absentee ballots, who won't be able to turn their ballots in on time. We've got to stand in the gap for those folks and make a difference in this state." 🎧 Go deeper: Atlanta's mayor on Georgia’s new voting law and its economic tollMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free