1-year-old dies after 5-year-old sibling finds a gun in apartment, Indiana police say

An infant was found dead in an apartment after he was shot by a sibling, Indiana police say.

Lafayette police said they found the 1-year-old boy around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The boy had been shot by his 5-year-old sibling who police say found a gun in the apartment.

One adult and two children were inside the apartment when police arrived, Lt. Matt Gard told the Journal & Courier.

“When I arrived on scene, I don’t believe any life-saving measures were taken,” Gard told the outlet.

Someone outside called to report the shooting, according to the Associated Press. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday, March 29.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are collaborating with the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Lafayette Police Department shared gun safety tips March 29 on Facebook including:

Keeping “guns out of the reach and out of sight of children by storing them securely”

Storing “guns unloaded and secured with effective, child-resistant gun locks in a locked container”

Securing “ammunition in a separate locked container out of the reach and sight of children”

Lafayette is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

