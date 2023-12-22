A 1-year-old dies after being beaten; search warrant issued for mother, acquaintance

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade announced during a Friday press conference that two warrants have been issued for the beating death of a 1-year-old child.

JPD and AMR responded to a call Thursday at Sunset Apartments, where the toddler was found severely beaten and unresponsive. Wade said the child was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with a "massive amount of trauma and bruising to their body.”

The child died at the hospital. Wade said the child's death is the 108th homicide in Jackson this year.

Wade described the murder as "very hurtful, harmful and dramatic" to the city of Jackson.

"This situation on yesterday bothered me not only as a police chief but as a father," Wade said.

Wade identified Yolanda Hunter as the mother and Herman Coleman also known as Herman Arthur Gardner, 33, as the acquaintance, who both face charges of felony child abuse.

He said the beating was not a one-time occurrence based on evidence. As the investigation continues, Wade said he anticipates the charges to be upgraded to capital murder, following a pending autopsy report.

According to Wade, Hunter will soon be taken into custody. Coleman's whereabouts are still unknown. Wade said Coleman was in "close proximity" of the child shortly before the baby stopped breathing. He said JPD is working with federal authorities to apprehend Coleman.

Four other children at the residence are now in the custody of Child Protection Services, which will be looking into whether the children suffered any abuse.

"I do want to thank my team, Jackson Police Department Investigation Division, for their hard work and dedication to this quick resolution in this matter, but it's very hard … when we have to see this type of abuse, especially to a one-year-old child," Wade said. "My heart and prayers go out to these families and all of the families that have lost a loved one here in the city of Jackson to violence, particularly gun violence over this year."

