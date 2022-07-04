1-year-old dies after being found unresponsive at motel; Wichita police investigating

Wichita police are investigating the death of an infant that happened early Sunday morning in south Wichita, according to police spokesman Chad Ditch.

Ditch said a 1-year-old child died around 6 a.m. at a Wichita hospital. The circumstances of the infant’s death are under investigation.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the unresponsive child was taken from the Heritage Inn located in the 4500 block of South Broadway to the hospital, Ditch said.

The incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back on Kansas.com for updates.