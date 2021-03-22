1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

Dawson White
·1 min read

An Illinois family is mourning after a 1-year-old girl was attacked and killed Thursday by a family dog, police say.

A’Myrikal Hull had celebrated her first birthday days before on March 7, WAND reported.

Police said A’Myrikal was bitten on the head then rushed to a local hospital were she later died, according to WICS.

Family friend Cory Painter told the Springfield State Journal-Register that the child was near the dog’s food bowl when the attack occurred.

“The baby walked by the dog as she was eating and reached for her food,” Painter said, according to the newspaper. “This is nothing new. The dog would eat snacks out of the baby’s hand.”

Painter said the dog was a female “pocket bully,” which is a pit bull and Patterdale terrier mix, WICS reported.

The family has had the dog for about four years, the Journal-Register reported. It’s now in the custody of Sangamon County Animal Control.

Painter added that the dog “was like [A’Myrikal’s] best friend,” WICS reported.

A fundraising page for A’Myrikal’s family described the girl as “all smiles” and “full of life.”

Officials say an autopsy will be scheduled, WAND reported.

The Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department are investigating the incident, according to the outlet.

