1-year-old dies weeks after nearly drowning in Etna

A 1-year-old who was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in Etna earlier this month has died.

The baby boy died early Thursday morning, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

At around 3:40 p.m. on July 13, first responders were called to Sycamore Street, where the baby was found unresponsive.

They performed lifesaving measures and the child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County police, who investigated the incident, said it appeared as though the drowning was accidental.

