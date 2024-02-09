1-year-old eats THC edible at day care, Indiana police say. Day care workers charged

Two day care workers were charged after a 1-year-old in their care consumed part of a THC edible in the classroom, Indiana cops said.

The child’s parent noticed “unusual” behavior from their 1-year-old child at pick-up from Just Be Kids Learning Center in Lebanon, police said.

The parent immediately called police and took the child to the hospital, where the toddler tested positive for THC, according to a Feb. 8 news release shared on Facebook.

An investigation revealed that two day care workers — Paige Wilson and Stella Latham — attempted to consume a THC edible in the classroom on Jan. 16, Lebanon police said. They left part of it within reach of the 1-year-old, who ate part of it, according to the news release.

The director for Just Be Kids Learning Center denies that the child consumed the edible. She told McClatchy News the day care has video of the boy putting it in his mouth twice and spitting it out.

Both workers were fired immediately, Just Be Kids Learning Center told McClatchy News.

The teachers were charged with neglect of a dependent, which is a felony, police said. Attorney information for Wilson and Latham was not listed.

Marijuana is illegal for recreational and medical use in Indiana, according to Indiana Cannabis’ website.

Lebanon is about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

