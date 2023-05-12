1-year-old found dead in office park pond, Georgia police say. Mother now charged

A woman is charged with murder after her 1-year-old daughter was pulled from an Atlanta-area pond, police say.

Officers found Asia Calabrese-Lewis in a parking deck about 6:40 p.m. on May 11 after they were called about a disturbance near the Concourse office park in Sandy Springs, according to the city’s police department.

”She was having some type of episode,” police said.

Lewis then told her child’s father, who arrived soon after, that their baby was “deceased in a pool,” according to a police news release.

A missing child alert was issued a little earlier after a 911 call about a child that disappeared near the office complex, which includes the “King and Queen” towers, WXIA reported.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Matt McGinnis said the area is “not normally a place where children run and play,” according to the station.

Police and fire rescue crews scoured the bodies of waters in the area before finding the baby’s body in a pond, the release said.

The child, identified as Nirvana Oliver, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said.

Calabrese-Lewis was booked into jail and charged with child cruelty and felony murder, according to the release.

Authorities didn’t release additional information and said the case remains under investigation.

Sandy Springs is about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

2-year-old drowned in pool while left alone for hours, SC cops say. Woman is charged

Fishermen discover man’s body after he was shot and killed by his sons, TN cops say

Teen drowns at water park with friends after wading into deep end, Georgia coroner says