1-year-old found in office park pond near King & Queen buildings, mother charged with murder

Sandy Springs police have charged the mother of a 1-year-old found dead in a pond on Thursday night.

Police put out an alert for a missing 1-year-old girl along Concourse Parkway just off of I-285 just after 7 p.m. Hours later, they say the girl’s body was found in a pond. She was later pronounced dead.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach confirmed with Sandy Springs police Friday that officers have charged Asia Lewis, the child’s mother, in her death.

Lewis faces felony murder and cruelty to children charges.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

