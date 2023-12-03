1-year-old found at wine store after car is stolen with her inside, Delaware cops say

A 1-year-old girl was kidnapped during a car theft in Delaware then found miles away in another state, police said.

The girl was in the backseat of a Nissan Altima parked outside of a 7-Eleven in Newark, Delaware, on Nov. 29, New Castle County Police said in a news release.

A man in a hoodie and camouflage pants entered the car, which was left running, and sped off, police said. An Amber Alert was issued afterward.

Later that day, the girl was located at a wine and liquor store in Philadelphia — about 50 miles from Newark, police said.

Police said a man parked a car outside the store and asked a witness to hold the girl for him, according to WCAU.

“The man then got back into the vehicle and drove off after leaving the girl on the step outside the liquor store,” the outlet reported, citing police.

The girl was then transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Two men, aged 35 and 42, were later arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle, among other charges, police said.

The pair will be extradited back to Delaware, police said.

Man sexually assaulted four unconscious women and recorded it, Colorado officials say

22-year-old woman molests minor after posing as student online, Florida cops say

Woman found stabbed to death in Georgia home, cops say. Suspect arrested in Tennessee