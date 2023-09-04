1-year-old girl dies after being shot in the head in Flagler County

A toddler died in Flagler County after deputies said she was shot in the head on Sunday.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a shooting.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

At the home, deputies said they found a 18-month-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. The girl was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the shooting may have been accidental and no one has been arrested in the case at this time. But deputies said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Read: Tropical storm forecast to form in the Atlantic this week

“This is a tragic situation, and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of this little girl. This was a young life cut way too short,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “While God has a new little angel, we will investigate this incident along with the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Investigation Unit until all facts are known. There is no threat to the community. The incident was contained inside this residence and all persons present or involved have been identified.”

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.