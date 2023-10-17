1-year-old girl ingests fentanyl and nearly dies in Wichita; man arrested

A 1-year-old girl ingested fentanyl in a nearly fatal overdose Monday night at her home in east Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

EMS used Narcan, which can reverse the effect of an opioid overdose. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Phillip Lee Saunders, 38, who police think lives at the home with the girl, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana, possession of opiates or other narcotic and on three unrelated warrants involving traffic incidents.

The victim’s mother was also home when the incident occurred.

Police and EMS responded to the overdose around 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 6100 block of East Boston, which is near Harry and Woodlawn.

Saunders was booked into Sedgwick County Jail just before 3 a.m. Tuesday and remained there as of 9:45 a.m.

Rebolledo said he thought the victim was still hospitalized Tuesday morning; he said hospitals usually hold patients for 24 hours after an overdose.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is “up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine,” according to the CDC. Fentanyl has been the leading contributor in the meteoric rise of opioid deaths in the U.S. the last several years.

Sedgwick County has also seen the trend, as opioid deaths have more than doubled between 2018 and 2020, the latest year available on the county’s dashboard that shows drug-related statistics.