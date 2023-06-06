1-year-old girl is shot and killed during argument on Wisconsin road, police say

A 1-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday, June 3, during an argument between adults on a Wisconsin roadway, cops say.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in Milwaukee. The girl, identified in news reports as Zy’Aire Danielle Nevels, was shot while riding in a car, police said.

Zy’Aire’s grandmother, Teri Brown, told WISN the argument was between the toddler’s parents and another man. The man followed Zy’Aire’s parents and shot into their car, striking the girl four times, Brown told the station.

Zy’Aire was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

She was a week away from her second birthday, according to WITI.

“She had not had a chance to live. Her life was just beginning,” Brown told WISN, referring to the suspected shooter as a “monster.”

On Sunday, officers arrested the accused shooter, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Charges have not been filed.

“I’ve been just incredulous that a 1-year-old was shot and killed because of some idiot out there with a gun firing into a vehicle. Unacceptable,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson told WDJT.

