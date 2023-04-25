1-year-old girl shot while riding in car in California, police say

Police in California are investigating after a 1-year-old girl was allegedly shot while riding in a car in Oakland on Monday.

Officers initially responded to the incident after shot-locating technology known as ShotSpotter was activated just after 6 p.m. (9 p.m. ET), the Oakland Police Department said.

They arrived to find the 1-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The child was transported to a children's hospital and was listed in stable condition as of early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The baby had been riding in a red sedan when she was shot, according to NBC Bay Area.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby store, Saba Gift Market, captured video of a red sedan rolling up to a fire station, with its passengers appearing to get out and bang on a fire station's doors for help, the outlet reported.

“I just hear people screaming and stuff and I hear banging so I just ran out and I just seen the camera right here,” witness Abdul Farahn, told NBC Bay Area.

“I run out and yeah, I see the baby,” said Farahn. “She was on the floor and they were putting like I think CPR maybe for her so she could breathe.”

Firefighters provided aid before an ambulance arrived and transported the baby girl to the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds, the Oakland Fire Department told NBC Bay Area. The infant's condition was not known as of early Tuesday.

An image shared by NBC Bay Area of the red sedan the child was alleged to have been riding shows the vehicle riddled with bullets.

Police have yet to publicly identify any suspects in the incident and have not said whether they believe this was a random or targeted shooting.

Authorities have asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com