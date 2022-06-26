1-year-old killed, another child injured in shooting in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says
A child was killed and another child was injured after a shooting in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said around 8 p.m. they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at an apartment on the 7100 block of Wallace Road off Monroe Road.
At the scene, police said they found a seven-year-old and a one-year-old with gunshot wounds.
The one-year-old child was transported to an area hospital where they later died.
The seven-year-old was also transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police right now are saying this is a death investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
