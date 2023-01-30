1-year-old killed in car crash was in stolen vehicle

The 1-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash Friday was in the backseat of a car stolen shortly beforehand, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The boy, 13-month-old Zarion Robinson, had been waiting in the car after his mother left the vehicle unlocked while she ran into her home late Friday night on Milwaukee’s northwest side, the report said.

Zarion was strapped into a car seat, but it was not secured to the vehicle, the report said. It’s not clear exactly how the crash unfolded, but the report noted the driver of Zarion’s car may have been speeding when she crashed into another vehicle on the 4200 block of N. 35th Street, about two miles from where the car was stolen.

The car seat was then found upside down on the floor of the vehicle, the report said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is a 31-year-old woman who was hospitalized and arrested, police said. Charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police also said the driver and passengers of the second vehicle fled the scene and unknown suspects are sought. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The incident was one of two fatal car crashes over the weekend. Police said a 59-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the 3300 block of West Burleigh Street at 9:35 p.m. Friday.

Police reported six fatal traffic crashes this year in Milwaukee through Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Car was stolen with baby inside before fatal crash in Milwaukee