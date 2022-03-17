1-year-old is missing after being abducted, Georgia cops say. Amber alert issued

A 1-year-old girl is reported missing after she was abducted in Georgia, officials said.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Cali McClean, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The girl — last seen March 16 — disappeared from South Fulton, police in the Atlanta-area city wrote in a Facebook post.

“The child was abducted by Erjahn McClean, age 33, & believed to be traveling in a black LandRover,” state officials said.

Cali is described as Black, with dark hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a “pink two-piece night set,” according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping case is asked to call 911 or the South Fulton Police Department at 404-808-3011.

