1-year-old missing in Georgia after vehicle she was in stolen during DoorDash delivery

A 1-year-old child is missing in the Atlanta area after her mother’s vehicle was stolen while making a DoorDash delivery early Thursday morning.

Police issued an amber alert for Royalty Grisby, who was in the backseat of her mother’s vehicle while she was making the delivery at about 2 a.m., according to Dekalb County Police Capt. Brian Deloach.

Royalty’s mother, Elizabeth Grisby, left the SUV running while she went to drop off the delivery and in that time two suspects jumped in, police said. Grisby ran after the suspects, but they did not stop.

If you see Royalty or the vehicle, a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with tag #RWW4748,⚠️PLEASE CALL 911!⚠️#WeAreDKPD #AmberAlert #Share (2/2) pic.twitter.com/CqZtRigV8v — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021

Authorities found Grisby’s maroon 2010 Nissan Armada, but the suspects and Royalty were not found inside. Dekalb police announced one suspect, a teenage boy, was in custody, but the girl was still missing. NBC News is not naming the suspect, who is a minor.

“Every single adult is critical, as everyone who has eyes on social media, Facebook, whatever, be on the lookout for the Amber Alert,” Deloach said.

Grisby tearfully begged whoever has her daughter to return Royalty. She said that she often worked in the area at night while her daughter slept. She described it as a nice residential neighborhood close to her home never imagined anything like this would happen.

“I just want my baby home,” Grisby said. “I don’t even care about nothing in the car, I don’t care about none of that stuff. I just want my baby, that’s all I’m worried about."

Royalty was last seen in a purple shirt and pants with white and pink socks. She is about 2-foot-8 and 36 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.