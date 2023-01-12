1-year-old nearly dies after suspected overdose, cops say. Mom’s boyfriend charged

A 1-year-old baby is in critical condition in a Louisiana hospital after authorities say they was exposed to drugs by their mother’s boyfriend.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital at 12:45 a.m. on Jan 5. after a baby was brought in for a suspected drug overdose. Deputies did not identify the baby or disclose their gender.

Police say the baby’s mother found them unresponsive in the family vehicle when she returned from work. She had left the baby with her 31-year-old boyfriend.

The mother and her boyfriend drove the baby to the hospital where they are in critical but stable condition.

Deputies detained the boyfriend at the hospital and looked into the couple’s car, finding suspected narcotics and a firearm out in the open, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car was later searched and “a large amount of narcotics was located as well as the firearm,” according to deputies.

The man has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, possession of oxycodone, illegal carrying of a weapon as well as felony cruelty to juveniles charges.

Officials have not released the source of the overdose, but controlled dangerous substances could include heroin, ecstasy, fentanyl and cocaine along with other unlawful substances.

