1-year-old run over in driveway when dad did not know child was there, Texas cops say

A 1-year-old was run over as the child’s father was leaving the driveway of their Texas home, police say, according to media reports.

The incident reportedly happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in an El Paso neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man’s wife and preschool aged child were in the driveway as he began to drive off, but the family did not realize the 1-year-old was also there, KTSM reported.

Police said the 1-year-old was then run over by the unknowing father, according to KVIA. The father took the child to a nearby hospital, where the infant died, the TV station reported.

The identity of the child has not been disclosed by the El Paso Police Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for more information from McClatchy News on Oct. 19.

“This could have happened to me, to anyone,” nearby resident Lorenzo Burciaga told KFOX. I don’t wish this upon anyone. I send my heartfelt condolences to the family.”

