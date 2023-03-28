Lafayette police/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police confirmed they are investigating the shooting death of 1-year-old child in the 500 block of Westchester Lane in Romney Meadows Apartments.

Police received a 911 call about the shooting about 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

At 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, detectives are on the scene and investigating, police said.

No one has been arrested, and officers have accounted for everyone who might be involved.

This story will be updated.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 1-year-old shot, killed in Romney Meadows Apartment complex