1-year-old suffers gunshot wound in weekend shootout

Nov. 15—ALBANY — A 1-year-old male juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:37 p.m. over the weekend, according to an Albany Police Department news release sent to media outlets Tuesday.

Witnesses reported that Eric Brown, 23, was holding the child when Larry Jackson, 24, walked up and shots were exchanged between the two. Both men were injured and remained in the hospital on Tuesday. Warrants for aggravated assault are pending.

The 1-year-old was kept overnight for further observation but has since been released.

Police will update this release once arrests have been made.