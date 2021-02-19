UPDATE 1-Pandemic will not end until world is vaccinated, Merkel says

(Adds quotes on Iran, multilateralism)

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany and other wealthycountries may need to give some of their own stock of vaccinesto developing countries in addition to money, since onlyvaccinating the whole world will end the coronavirus pandemic,Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Speaking after a video conference of leaders of the G7 groupof large developed economies, Merkel said they had not discussedspecific percentages of their vaccine stocks that should begiven to poorer countries.

But she told journalists: "I stressed in my interventionthat the pandemic is not over until all people in the world havebeen vaccinated."

Merkel said new U.S. President Joe Biden had alreadybolstered international cooperation: "The change of governmentin the United States of America, in particular, has strengthenedmultilateralism," she said.

Turning to diplomacy over Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, Merkelsaid: "I will at least try to bring new momentum into thenegotiations ... we now have to make sure that a problem doesnot arise as to who makes the first step."

Iran's foreign minister said earlier on Friday it will"immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme once U.S.sanctions are lifted, reacting coolly to Washington's initialoffer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel; Editing by MariaSheahan)

