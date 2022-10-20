1 pedestrian dead after Henderson hit-and-run

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a pedestrian Wednesday night.

According to a Henderson Police Department news release, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Green Street in reference to an accident at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, first responders found 24-year-old Sierra Powell lying near the roadway and pronounced her dead at the scene, the release said.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators Powell suffered a "medical emergency" as she attempted to cross South Green Street, but moments after she began the traverse a northbound vehicle struck and killed her.

Police said the driver – who initially fled the scene – contacted the department after hearing Powell's death discussed in the news. Investigators have not publicly identified the driver.

Henderson County jail booking records do not list any inmates arrested Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury.

"The incident is still under investigation," Henderson police wrote in the news release. "If you have information regarding the incident, please contact crime stoppers at 270-831-1111."

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Henderson police: Woman dies in hit-and-run